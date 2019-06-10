Helicopter crashes into CalPERS-owned skyscraper in Manhattan, authorities say

Emergency crews respond to helicopter crash landing in Manhattan The New York City Fire Department said it was responding to a helicopter crash landing on 7th Avenue in Manhattan on June 10. This footage shows the emergency response on 7th Avenue and 51st Street after the incident was reported. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The New York City Fire Department said it was responding to a helicopter crash landing on 7th Avenue in Manhattan on June 10. This footage shows the emergency response on 7th Avenue and 51st Street after the incident was reported.

The Manhattan building where a helicopter crashed during a landing attempt Monday is a 50-story office building partially owned by CalPERS, California’s state worker pension fund.

Multiple news outlets in New York are reporting that a helicopter has crashed into the building at 787 Seventh Ave. at about 2:15 p.m. local time.

The building at that location was purchased by the California Public Employees’ Retirement System for $1.9 billion in January 2016 with partner CommonWealth Partners of Los Angeles.

The New York City Fire Department reports there is one confirmed fatality. The New York City Police Department said in a tweet that the incident was a “helicopter hard landing” and a fire that broke out has been extinguished. People were urged to avoid the area.

The extent of the fire or damage was not immediately clear.

This is a developing story.