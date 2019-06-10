Cheeto the cat is too fat! UC Davis urges community to stop feeding a campus feline

UC Davis is urging the community to stop feeding the cat, Cheeto, that hangs out around the physics building. Cheeto, according to the physics department, is getting a little too fluffy. UC Davis Facebook

The UC Davis campus cat may have a name that is too perfect for its own good. The school is asking students to please stop feeding its furry friend, Cheeto, before he turns into a cheese puff.

Cheeto is a ginger cat that usually hangs out around the physics building, and according to signs posted last week, the fluffy kitty is overweight. Using some very scientific charts, the physics department explained that Cheeto is no longer healthy.

“He has a DESIGNATED feeder from the physics department every morning,” the sign reads. “We quite like this cat, as he provides valuable emotional support when Physics shatters our souls.”

The array of signs included a graphic showing body condition scores for cats. “Obese” was emphatically circled in black marker and labeled “we are here.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Squirrels have been eating the food Cheeto doesn’t finish, the signs said, so the physics department created another chart — called Figure 1 — to show “Cheeto’s cross section” and “Squirrel Heart Disease Risk” growing together.

“Please do not feed him — no matter how much he begs! And he will beg,” the sign says. “Because he knows we are suckers!”