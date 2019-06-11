Pesticide sprayings to start soon to fight West Nile in Sutter-Yuba area, officials say

Here’s how West Nile is spread — and what symptoms to look for after a mosquito bite West Nile Virus can be deadly — but only one in five people who are infected by a mosquito bite will develop any symptoms, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. Here's what to look for. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK West Nile Virus can be deadly — but only one in five people who are infected by a mosquito bite will develop any symptoms, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. Here's what to look for.

In an effort to target West Nile virus in the Sutter-Yuba area, “ultra low volume spraying” will begin June 27 and continue weekly until the fall, officials said.

The Sutter-Yuba Mosquito & Vector Control District will spray in the areas of Wheatland, Plumas Lake, Olivehurst, Linda, Marysville, south Yuba City, Live Oak, Sutter and Tierra Buena, usually on Thursday evenings, according to a news release. The Meridian and Robbins areas will be sprayed on Wednesday evenings.

The pesticide sprayings will depend on the volume of mosquitoes, disease activity and the weather, according to the release. Spraying by foggers on pickup trucks will begin at sunset and continue for two to three hours, officials said.

Ground fogging to combat adult mosquitoes in farmland will occur Monday through Thursday evenings, starting on June 11, the release said. Aerial spraying may occur in farmland north of Marysville, west of Yuba City, and east of Olivehurst/Plumas Lake.





The program will continue until the fall when mosquito populations and West Nile activity decline significantly, officials said.

Insecticides in the spray include Pyrethrins, Pyrethroids and Naled, all of which are approved by the Environmental Protection Agency, according to the release. However, officials said those who wish to minimize exposure during spraying should:

Stay indoors.

Close windows.

Turn off appliances connected to windows, such as air conditioners and house fans.

West Nile virus is a serious, potentially life-threatening disease that is contracted through a bite from an infected mosquito.

More information about the spraying can be obtained by calling the vector control district office at 530-674-5456 ext. 0 from 7 AM to 3:30 PM, Monday through Friday, or on its website, www.sutter-yubamvcd.org/.