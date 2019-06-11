Overnight fire at Sacramento crematorium caused by overheating oven

A small fire broke out at a Sacramento crematorium around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, officials said.

The fire at Nor-Cal Crematory on the 8300 block of Rovana Circle in Morrison Creek district of Sacramento was caused by the overheating of an oven used for cremation, and no one was injured, according to Capt. Keith Wade, spokesman for the Sacramento Fire Department.

Authorities reported some damage to the building, but said the fire was quickly put out.