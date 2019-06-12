Gas leak evacuates at least 12 Rosemont homes, closes stretch of Folsom, authorities say

A gas leak has prompted evacuation of about a dozen homes and closed a stretch of Folsom Boulevard in East Sacramento, fire personnel said early Wednesday afternoon.

A gas leak has prompted evacuation of about a dozen homes and closed a stretch of Folsom Boulevard in Rosemont early Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said in a tweet about 12:15 p.m. that a possible gas leak has led to the evacuation of all residences on Gold Point Way near Mira del Rio Drive, about 12 to 15 homes. Those evacuations remain in place as of 1 p.m.

Metro Fire said in updates just before 1:30 p.m. on Twitter that preliminary investigations indicate the leak involves three separate breaks in a PG&E gas line, potentially caused by underground trenching operations by a private contractor.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet just after 12:45 p.m. that all lanes of Folsom Boulevard are closed between Mayhew Road and Butterfield Way. Metro Fire said at 1:20 p.m. that Folsom Boulevard may be closed for 1 to 2 hours.

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. is at the scene attempting to crimp the line, according to Metro Fire.

A photo posted by Metro Fire shows what appears to be gas emerging from a hole in the ground near the intersection of Folsom Boulevard and Mira del Rio Drive, with a raised hill-like stretch of asphalt seen a few feet away.

Another photo shows PG&E crews appearing to dig a large hole in the middle of Folsom Boulevard.

An evacuation center has been set up at Unity of Sacramento Church on Folsom Boulevard.