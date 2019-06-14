3 hurt, 1 in critical condition after 6-car crash in Natomas, authorities say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

Three people were injured, one of them critically, in a six-vehicle collision Thursday evening in North Natomas, the Sacramento Fire Department said.

The crash happened about 7 p.m. near the intersection of Gateway Park and North Market boulevards, the fire department said in a tweet.

Three patients were taken to local hospitals, and one of them was listed in critical condition as of Thursday night, fire officials said. The severity of injuries to the other two patients were not immediately known.

No update on the critical patient’s status or further details regarding the collision were available Friday morning.

