3 hurt, 1 in critical condition after 6-car crash in Natomas, authorities say

Three people were injured, one of them critically, in a six-vehicle collision Thursday evening in North Natomas, the Sacramento Fire Department said.

The crash happened about 7 p.m. near the intersection of Gateway Park and North Market boulevards, the fire department said in a tweet.

Three patients were taken to local hospitals, and one of them was listed in critical condition as of Thursday night, fire officials said. The severity of injuries to the other two patients were not immediately known.

No update on the critical patient’s status or further details regarding the collision were available Friday morning.

Michael McGough

Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.

