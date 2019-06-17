Local
At least 1 killed in overnight crash on Capital City Freeway, authorities say
At least one person was killed in a collision on the Capital City Freeway early Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash happened about 2 a.m. on the northbound side near E Street, closing all lanes of traffic for about an hour, according to CHP’s incident log.
At least three vehicles were involved in the fatal collision, with the coroner dispatched to the scene about 4 a.m. for at least one deceased victim, according to the CHP log. Sacramento police also responded.
All lanes were reopened just before 5 a.m.
No other details were immediately available regarding the collision or extent of other injuries.
