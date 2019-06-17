At least 1 killed in overnight crash on Capital City Freeway, authorities say

At least one person was killed in a collision on the Capital City Freeway early Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened about 2 a.m. on the northbound side near E Street, closing all lanes of traffic for about an hour, according to CHP’s incident log.

At least three vehicles were involved in the fatal collision, with the coroner dispatched to the scene about 4 a.m. for at least one deceased victim, according to the CHP log. Sacramento police also responded.

All lanes were reopened just before 5 a.m.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

No other details were immediately available regarding the collision or extent of other injuries.

1144-Fatality SR51 N / E ST ONR, CHP South Sac area. https://t.co/H6m9Oe1qvE — CHP Fatalities (@chpfatal) June 17, 2019