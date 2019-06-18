Traffic through Sacramento backed up Tuesday afternoon due to two crashes

Traffic along two of Sacramento’s major roadways is backed up Tuesday afternoon following separate crashes, according to the California Department of Transportation.

One collision happened along the westbound lanes of the Capital City Freeway around 4 p.m. near 10th Street and involved multiple vehicles, according to a social media post by Caltrans. While the incident was cleared from California Highway Patrol logs before 5 p.m., traffic sensors showed moderate backups to Watt Avenue and freeway speeds were reduced.

Another crash closed three lanes around 4 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 80 near the Northgate Boulevard onramp, and involved injuries requiring an ambulance, according to CHP incident logs. All lanes re-opened at 4:42 p.m. but traffic was slow or stopped well past West El Camino Avenue.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW