6-year-old boy killed, 3 children badly injured in I-5 crash Tuesday in Woodland, CHP says

A 6-year-old boy was killed and three other children were badly injured in a collision on Interstate 5 Tuesday night in Woodland, authorities said.

CHP’s Woodland office received reports of a crash involving two vehicles traveling northbound on I-5 near County Road 22 about 9:08 p.m. Tuesday, CHP said in a news release.

A BMW driven by a Sacramento man traveling at a “high rate of speed” rear-ended a Nissan pickup truck with six occupants, pushing the latter vehicle off the roadway, CHP said. The Nissan overturned, traveling down a large embankment before coming to rest in a field, according to the news release.

A 6-year-old boy in the Nissan died of injuries suffered in the crash, and girls ages 6, 7 and 10 were transported to UC Davis Medical Center with major injuries, according to CHP’s collision report.

The driver of the Nissan, a 29-year-old Woodland man, suffered moderate injuries, and a fifth passenger of the pickup truck suffered minor injuries, CHP Woodland spokesman Officer Rodney Fitzhugh said.

The BMW’s driver and sole occupant was identified as Shane Carlyle, 34, of Sacramento. He was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving by CHP, which is still investigating whether alcohol or drugs are a factor in the collision, according to Wednesday’s news release.

The identity of the deceased victim will be released by the Yolo County coroner’s office pending notification of family. Anyone with information regarding the collision is urged to contact CHP’s Woodland office at 530-662-4685.

The crash temporarily closed all northbound lanes of I-5 late Tuesday night, authorities said. All lanes have since reopened.