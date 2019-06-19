Highway 50 backed up after driver injured when minivan collides with tree in Folsom

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A one-vehicle crash closed one lane of westbound Highway 50 in Folsom on Wednesday morning, according to California Highway Patrol.

The right lane was closed for about an hour just west of Prairie City Road after a minivan drove off the roadway and crashed into a tree and bushes at about 8 a.m., according to CHP’s incident log.

The driver was transported to UC Davis Medical Center with broken ribs, according to CHP’s log, but the lane closure remained in place for until just before 9 a.m. as crews worked to get the vehicle out of the trees and bushes.

Westbound traffic remains backed up past Bidwell Street.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Fire crews have been dispatched to the scene, where CHP says the vehicle remains “buried” under a tree, and a Caltrans crew with a chainsaw was requested to clear the tree, according to the incident log.