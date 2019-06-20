Local
Major traffic alert: Southbound Highway 99 closed near Fruitridge Road
All southbound lanes of Highway 99 at Fruitridge Road are closed Thursday morning due to a traffic accident, Caltrans said.
At 5:36 a.m., Caltrans tweeted that a semitruck had overturned on the road. All traffic is being diverted off the highway at the Fruitridge offramp and back to the highway.
The northbound lanes heading into Sacramento from the Elk Grove area are beginning to back up as well, Caltrans updated at 6:40 a.m.
There is metal debris strewn across the roadway, and the cleanup is currently underway with no estimated time of completion, Caltrans said.
Comments