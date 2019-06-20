Evacuation orders lifted in Sacramento’s Noralto neighborhood after shooting, police say

Sacramento Police officers respond to a shooting on Redwood Avenue on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 in Sacramento. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Evacuations orders were lifted at 4:39 p.m. Thursday in the Noralto neighborhood in north Sacramento where an active shooter situation forced residents from their homes Wednesday night, police said.

Residents are allowed to return to their homes, according to a tweet from the Sacramento Police Department. But authorities are encouraging people to stay inside as investigators continue to process the scene.

Previously, Noralto Elementary School had been opened for residents displaced by the evacuations, the Sacramento Police Department tweeted Wednesday night.

Officer Tara O’Sullivan was killed Wednesday night after being shot with a rifle while responding to a domestic violence call, The Bee previously reported.

In a news conference Wednesday, Sgt. Vance Chandler said the incident began Wednesday morning when the officers received a call about a “disturbance” between a man and a woman, according to previous reports from The Bee. At about 5:41 p.m., police went to the 200 block of Redwood Avenue, to help the woman collect some personal belongings.

O’Sullivan was shot at approximately 6:10 p.m., The Bee previously reported. She was transported to a hospital at 6:59 p.m. after officers using armored vehicles were able to extricate her from the scene. A few hours later, she died at the UC Davis Medical Center.