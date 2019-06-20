Body of man swept into American River found, police say

Know these water safety tips as weather warms With summer approaching and weather warming, it's time to keep these water safety tips in mind, as provided by the Placer County Sheriff's Office. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With summer approaching and weather warming, it's time to keep these water safety tips in mind, as provided by the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

The body of a man who fell into the American River on June 4 was found and recovered Sunday, police said.

Sayed Mohseni, 27, of Carmichael, had been hanging onto a tree and yelling for help around 5 p.m. on June 4, The Bee previously reported.

He apparently lost his grip and a deputy at the scene spotted him being swept down the river near the Highway 49 bridge, according to previous reports from The Bee. Then the deputy lost sight of him.

At one point, the Placer County Sheriff’s Department, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, a dive team and a helicopter were all looking for Mohseni, The Bee reported.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The search was suspended around 9 p.m. on June 4, according to previous reports from The Bee. But authorities continued to monitor the river over the following two weeks.

In a Facebook video June 4, Angela Musallam, spokeswoman for the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, explained that the force of the water at the area where the swimmer fell in is strong enough to “move a fully loaded school bus in park.”

She encouraged people to stay away from the river, citing its dangerous speed and cold temperature.

“Water is so deceiving,” Musullam said. “It may look calm in one area. But in reality, you can get towed under so quickly.”