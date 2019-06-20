Stay clear of Chico’s Horseshoe Lake until further notice. There may be toxic algae

Algae seen at the Stockton Marina in 2016. Officials issued a warning for Horseshoe Lake in Chico while they test what may be toxic algae. rbenton@sacbee.com

Officials are warning people to stay clear of Horseshoe Lake in Chico until further notice as they investigate what may be toxic algae.

Members of Butte County’s environmental health team said Thursday they are coordinating with the city and regional water quality control board to perform a site assessment and test water from the lake.

This announcement comes as the Department of Water Resources lifted a warning of toxic algae at Thermalito Afterbay in Lake Oroville Wednesday, according to CBS13.

Toxic algal blooms, formally known as cyanobacteria, are most likely to grow in warmer weather and stagnant water flows, according to Butte County’s Health Department. They can multiply rapidly and affect entire waterways.

Coming into contact with the algae could lead to eye irritation, skin rashes, moth ulcers, vomiting, diarrhea and cold- and flu-like symptoms, The Bee previously reported. It can also kill animals.

In the summer of 2017, toxic algae in a Napa County pond killed two dogs, The Bee previously reported.

In addition to ensuring their pets do not drink the water, officials suggest the public avoid eating fish and cooking with water from the area. Common water purification techniques will not remove the toxins.

If someone believes they have been poisoned by the algae, they should seek medical treatment immediately, the Department of Water Resources said in a press release.