Sacramento Kings exec gets 7-year prison sentence in $13.4 million scheme

From K Street to The Strand: Sacramento Kings exec accused of stealing millions for beachfront property A former top executive of the Sacramento Kings is suspected of siphoning off $13.4 million from two of the team’s top sponsors and using the funds to purchase beachfront property in Southern California, sources have told The Sacramento Bee. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A former top executive of the Sacramento Kings is suspected of siphoning off $13.4 million from two of the team’s top sponsors and using the funds to purchase beachfront property in Southern California, sources have told The Sacramento Bee.

Jeffrey R. David, the disgraced former Sacramento Kings executive accused of siphoning off $13.4 million from team sponsors to purchase beachfront homes in Southern California, was sentenced Monday to 7 years in federal prison.

David’s sentencing comes after his attorney, family and friends submitted letters to U.S. District Court Judge William B. Shubb urging a two-year-term - the minimum allowed under law - and describing a bizarre plot in which David thought he could invest the money properties that would increase in value over time and repay the Kings sponsors before anyone found out.





“His use of the money to buy real property which has a low probability of being rendered valueless should be considered by the court when evaluating intended loss and the appropriate sentence,” his lawyers argued. “Moreover, Mr. David’s intent to sell the properties and return the money is also logical.

“Mr. David never intended for anyone to find out that he took this money,” the lawyers said. “If he did not sell the properties and return the money several years later when the Sacramento Kings expected to receive it from the sponsors he knew his fraud would be uncovered.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

His lawyers argued that David, the Kings former chief revenue officer and once a rising star in NBA circles, has young children and that “his life as he knows it is now over,” factors that would lessen the chance of him re-offending.

Filings from his legal team included a memo from a psychotherapist who counseled David and his wife, Kate, and noted that “Mr. David, who would have earned a near million dollar salary, is now not employable.”

The result, Columbus, Ohio, psychotherapist Richard Fetter wrote, is that his wife must now work as the family breadwinner.

“Throughout their marriage, the couple was frugal with the income they earned when Mr. David was employed,” Fetter wrote. “They saved for retirement and lived in a modest neighborhood.

“They were not big spenders. Nor did they present themselves as elites. However, since Mr. David’s indictment, after moving back to Ms. David’s hometown, Columbus, Ohio, it has been necessary for Ms. David to return to full time work outside the home.”

David himself wrote to the judge, telling Shubb he was “more than embarrassed and ashamed.”

“This was a cataclysmic mistake,” he wrote. “It was wrong and selfish and criminal. I know that. I was very wrong to have done this. I own that.

“I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions.”

But he also blamed outside factors for his actions, including the stress of his job, his “all-time high” alcohol use and his wife’s health problems.

“I was under significant stress around the time the crime was committed,” he wrote. “I was responsible for 100 employees, generating the revenue used to both keep the company afloat and pay for the construction of a new state of the art arena.

“Simultaneously, my wife was pregnant again and we were trying to figure out how to handle three kids ages 4 and under.”

Prosecutors and Kings officials have noted that David cooperated fully with the probe once the FBI contacted him, and returned to Sacramento immediately to help investigators.

But they had argued he deserved a sentence of 8 1/2 years for his crimes, which he acknowledged in a plea agreement in December.

David’s scheme began to unravel last August, two months after David’s Kings job had been eliminated and he moved on to a similar position with the Miami Heat.

A Kings employee examining an old computer David used found a file labeled “Turbo Tax” and began poking around, eventually discovering evidence that David had created a shell company that he used to divert sponsorship money from the Golden 1 Credit Union and Kaiser Permanente.

David told the sponsors they were making early payments on years-long sponsorship deals and would not have to pay as much at the end of the deal, court documents say. Instead, after forging signatures of team officials to help with the scheme, he used the money to purchase homes in Manhattan Beach and Hermosa Beach, and also used the money to pay off a credit card account and use a private jet service.

Federal officials seized the homes and eventually sold them at a profit, returning all of the money to the team earlier this year.