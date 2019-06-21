O’Sullivan’s wounds ‘not survivable’: Police show bodycam footage of encounter with shooter

This is a developing story; check back with sacbee.com for updates.

Jarring bodycam footage and confirmation of details highlighted in a Sacramento Bee report published Friday were among the items surrounding the shooting death of Officer Tara O’Sullivan discussed during a late-night news conference Friday held by the Sacramento Police Department.

The news conference, which began 9:20 p.m. from Sacramento Police Headquarters, included comments by Chief Daniel Hahn and began with police showing body cam footage of officers, with guns drawn, knocking on the door of a garage before gunfire erupts. The video went on to show officers taking defensive positions and discussing the gunman’s use of a high-powered rifle.

“The officers were essentially ambushed,” Hahn said in explaining how the events Wednesday unfolded.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

O’Sullivan was shot and killed Wednesday while assisting on a domestic violence call in north Sacramento. The man charged with her murder, Adel Ramos, surrendered to police after an eight-hour standoff.

“Officers went to this location to gather belongings and they did learn (Ramos) had a misdemeanor warrant,” said police spokesman Sgt. Vance Chandler, in describing what the police knew about the suspect before the attack.

O’Sullivan, who had been a sworn officer with the department for fewer than six months, was training with a senior officer the day of the incident.

Chandler said that O’Sullivan was hit multiple times and that one of her wounds proved fatal, though he did not say where or with what caliber ammunition with which she was struck.

“What we know now is that she was struck by multiple rounds,” he said. “And they were all rifle rounds, and one of those wounds we know was non-survivable.”

He also confirmed previous Bee reporting that police found after he surrendered four weapons – two assault rifles, 1 handgun, 1 shotgun – in the home. “He used all four. These four weapons were placed strategically throughout the house.”

Chandler said that the first BearCat that responded to the incident was struck by gunfire multiple times as police went to rescue O’Sullivan.

“One officer exited the BearCat and returned fire at the suspect while multiple other officers rescued Tara.”

On Friday, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office charged Ramos, 45, with four felony counts – murder, attempted murder and two counts of unlawful possession of an assault weapon.

Hahn described his interaction over the years with O’Sullivan, who was one of the first to graduate from a law enforcement program at Sacramento State, as well as his interaction with the family after the incident.

“I knew Officer O’Sullivan and I have talked to her family, Hahn said. “I think they’re going through the same thing all of us are going through. It’s really tough on them.”