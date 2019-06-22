Local
Firefighters make quick work Saturday of brush fire at Sutter’s Landing Park
Firefighters quickly doused a small brush fire that started Saturday afternoon at Sutter’s Landing Park, officials said.
Multiple reports of a fire came in around 3 p.m., according to Sacramento Fire Department spokesman Capt. Keith Wade. The fire grew to an acre but was quickly extinguished, Wade said. No injuries were reported.
The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning through Saturday night for high fire danger. Due to windy conditions, the fire was met with a large response of several crews to be safe, Wade said.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
