McDonald’s on Freeport will be closed about a week after Monday kitchen fire, authorities say

Sacramento Fire Department spokesman Capt. Keith Wade said a fire was reported at the McDonald’s in the 2900 block of Freeport Boulevard at 8:30 a.m.

The fire broke out among cooking equipment in the kitchen, and an ancillary fire system in the kitchen failed to operate, Wade said. The fire remained contained to the kitchen, he said.

No injuries were reported, but the damage to the kitchen was severe. Crews remained at the scene for close to an hour while smoke was ventilated out, according to Wade.

Wade said store management told crews at the scene that the location will be closed about a week as the kitchen undergoes repairs.

Sacramento police closed both lanes of Freeport Boulevard, with the roadway reopened just before 9:30 a.m.