1 dead in crash on Fair Oaks Boulevard in Arden Arcade, Sacramento police say

Sacramento police are investigating a fatal crash on Fair Oaks Boulevard in the Arden Arcade early Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The crash was reported about 11:40 a.m. near University Avenue and Fair Oaks Boulevard, where a truck and a sedan collided, Sacramento Police Department spokesman Officer Chad Lewis said.

A female occupant of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene by fire personnel, Lewis said. Multiple other patients were transported with minor injuries, he said.

Eastbound lanes of Fair Oaks Boulevard are closed as police remain at the scene.