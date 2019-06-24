Sacramento Police Officers Association to host vigil for Tara O’Sullivan Wednesday night

Californians visit painted rocks to pay respect to fallen officer Tara O’Sullivan A police officer from Fremont, California visited painted rocks to honor fallen Sacramento police officer Tara O'Sullivan. One of the rocks has since been painted over with an LGBT flag. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A police officer from Fremont, California visited painted rocks to honor fallen Sacramento police officer Tara O'Sullivan. One of the rocks has since been painted over with an LGBT flag.

Tara O’Sullivan will be honored with another candlelight vigil, hosted by the Sacramento Police Officer’s Association, according to a news release.

The vigil is set for 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Sacramento Police and Sheriff’s Memorial, located at 500 Arden Way, the release said.

O’Sullivan was also honored with a vigil at her alma mater, Sacramento State, Sunday evening.

At Sunday’s gathering, nearly 300 people – including O’Sullivan’s parents, Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn, uniformed officers from throughout the capital region, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and members of the Sacramento City Council – gathered outside the university library to share their thoughts, memories and stories about the 26-year-old.

“Thank you to her parents for loaning her to me for four years,” Sacramento State President Robert Nelsen said. “Thank you for raising a hero.”

O’Sullivan was responding to a domestic violence call with another officer last Wednesday afternoon when she was attacked by a gunman with a rifle, The Bee previously reported. She died that night after being transported to a hospital and the gunman continued to hold off officers for nearly eight hours.

A memorial service will be held for O’Sullivan at 10 a.m. Thursday at Bayside Church Adventure Campus, which is located at 6401 Stanford Ranch Road in Roseville, the Sacramento Police Department said in a social media post Saturday.