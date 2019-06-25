Overturned big rig blocks Sunrise Boulevard in Rancho Cordova, backing up Highway 50

An overturned big rig Tuesday morning has blocked all southbound lanes of Sunrise Boulevard at Folsom Boulevard, a major intersection in Rancho Cordova, according to Caltrans and California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported just before 7:30 a.m., according to CHP’s incident log. All three lanes of traffic and the eastbound off-ramp of Highway 50 remained closed as of 8:10 a.m. with no estimated time of reopening, according to Caltrans.

Caltrans said in a tweet that the incident is causing heavy traffic in both directions of Highway 50, with drivers urged to use alternate exits for Rancho Cordova.

A photo posted by Caltrans shows the overturned big rig between the eastbound Highway 50 off-ramp and Folsom Boulevard.

