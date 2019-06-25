Local

Overturned big rig blocks Sunrise Boulevard in Rancho Cordova, backing up Highway 50

An overturned big rig Tuesday morning has blocked all southbound lanes of Sunrise Boulevard at Folsom Boulevard, a major intersection in Rancho Cordova, according to Caltrans and California Highway Patrol.
An overturned big rig Tuesday morning has blocked all southbound lanes of Sunrise Boulevard at Folsom Boulevard, a major intersection in Rancho Cordova, according to Caltrans and California Highway Patrol. Caltrans

An overturned big rig Tuesday morning has blocked all southbound lanes of Sunrise Boulevard at Folsom Boulevard, a major intersection in Rancho Cordova, according to Caltrans and California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported just before 7:30 a.m., according to CHP’s incident log. All three lanes of traffic and the eastbound off-ramp of Highway 50 remained closed as of 8:10 a.m. with no estimated time of reopening, according to Caltrans.

Caltrans said in a tweet that the incident is causing heavy traffic in both directions of Highway 50, with drivers urged to use alternate exits for Rancho Cordova.

A photo posted by Caltrans shows the overturned big rig between the eastbound Highway 50 off-ramp and Folsom Boulevard.

Michael McGough

Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.

  Comments  