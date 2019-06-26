Jet ends up in field after landing incident at McClellan Airport. None hurt, Metro Fire says

A small jet that landed at McClellan Park ended up in a field after landing gear did not deploy Thursday morning, but the aircraft appeared minimally damaged and no one was reported injured.

A small jet that landed at McClellan Park ended up in a field after landing gear did not deploy Wednesday morning, but the aircraft appeared minimally damaged and no one was injured, authorities said.

A jet “incident” temporarily closed a runway at the McClellan Airport, Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said in a tweet about 10:40 a.m. The plane’s two occupants were uninjured, according to the tweet.

Photos posted by Metro Fire of the jet in the field appear to show the front landing gear wheel down, but no rear wheels deployed. The cause of the incident was not known, Metro Fire said.

The involved plane is registered in Sacramento, according to the Federal Aviation Administration registry.

