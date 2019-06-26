Waste management worker killed in industrial accident at Galt headquarters, police say

An employee was killed in a reported industrial accident at a Galt waste management center Wednesday morning, police said.

Officers were dispatched just after 5 a.m. to the scene at Cal-Waste Industrial Systems, 175 Enterprise Court, the Galt Police Department said in a Facebook post.

“It was reported that a driver of a loader was backing up and struck another employee whom he did not see, killing the employee,” the post said.

The Galt Police Department said it is not releasing further information at this time.

The deaths remains under investigation and has been reported to Cal-OSHA.

According to its website, Cal-Waste provides residential, commercial and industrial curbside recycling and garbage collection for Alpine, San Joaquin, Sacramento and Calaveras counties.

The Galt location at which the accident was reported is the company’s headquarters, according to the website.

The victim will be identified by the coroner’s office pending notification of family.

