100-acre grass fire north of Antelope, west of Roseville quickly contained

Firefighters from multiple agencies made quick work controlling a brush fire Wednesday night that charred about 100 acres north of Antelope and west of Roseville in Placer County.





The fire started near Dyer Lane north of Sacramento County, according to Cal Fire spokeswoman Mary Eldridge. The fire had started around 9 p.m., and Cal Fire said just after 11 p.m. that the fire was contained.

Crews from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, as well as Roseville and Sacramento Metropolitan fire departments are assisting Placer County Fire Department units in fighting the blaze.

The fire was pushed northeast away from homes by “significant wind,” Cal Fire said in a social media post, and a had a moderate rate of spread before crews were about to stop its progress. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Portions of Baseline Road were closed from Locust Road to Watt Avenue around 11 p.m., according to CHP dispatchers, but those roads were expected to be re-opened overnight.