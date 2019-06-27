Local

Two crashes involving 8 cars gridlock westbound I-80 traffic in North Sacramento, CHP says

A pair of multi-vehicle collisions on westbound Interstate 80 in north Sacramento have backed up traffic Thursday morning, according to California Highway Patrol.

Both crashes occurred just before 7 a.m. between the Raley Boulevard and Norwood Avenue exits on westbound I-80, according to CHP’s incident log. CHP reports that one collision involved two vehicles and the other involved six vehicles.

The two left lanes of traffic remained blocked as of 7:20 a.m., with tow trucks and an ambulance dispatched to the scene, according to the incident log.

Gridlock traffic on westbound I-80 had backed up for several miles, with traffic at a standstill near Watt Avenue, as seen on Caltrans traffic cameras.

