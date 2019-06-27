See photos of vigil for Tara O’Sullivan

Kelley and Denis O’Sullivan, Sacramento police Officer Tara O’Sullivan’s parents, hold each other during a prayer during their daughter’s vigil on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in Sacramento, California. O’Sullivan was fatally shot the Wednesday before while responding to a domestic violence call.
Arden Barnes
Hundreds of people attended Sacramento police Officer Tara O’Sullivan’s vigil on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in Sacramento, California. O’Sullivan was fatally shot the Wednesday before while responding to a domestic violence call.
Nicole Machado, Danielle Lajocies and Tamara Tucker listen to Sacramento police OfficerTara O’Sullivan’s family members speak at her vigil on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in Sacramento, California. Machado, Lajocies and Tucker are all O’Sullivan’s former coworkers at Chevy’s restaurant. O’Sullivan was fatally shot the Wednesday before while responding to a domestic violence call.
Malia, Reid and April Davis wait for the beginning of Sacramento police Officer Tara O’Sullivan’s vigil on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in Sacramento, California. O’Sullivan was fatally shot the Wednesday before while responding to a domestic violence call.
Nicole Machado explains the use of the candles to Payton Prater, 6, during Officer Tara O’Sullivan’s vigil on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in Sacramento, California. Machado and Payton’s mother, Danielle Lajocies, were both O’Sullivan’s former coworkers at Chevy’s restaurant. O’Sullivan was fatally shot the Wednesday before while responding to a domestic violence call.
Kelley O’Sullivan, Sacramento police Officer Tara O’Sullivan’s mother, hugs Tara’s friends and family members during her vigil on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in Sacramento, California. O’Sullivan was fatally shot the Wednesday before while responding to a domestic violence call.
Kelley and Denis O’Sullivan, Sacramento police Officer Tara O’Sullivan’s parents, speak with Tara’s friends and family members during her vigil on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in Sacramento, California. O’Sullivan was fatally shot the Wednesday before while responding to a domestic violence call.
Arden Barnes