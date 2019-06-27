Sacramento sending emergency alert test next week; you can sign up to get the message

How an early earthquake warning works California is expanding an early earthquake warning system that could give people as long as a minute to prepare for a disaster. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK California is expanding an early earthquake warning system that could give people as long as a minute to prepare for a disaster.

Sacramento will be sending messages to city residents to test its emergency alert system next Tuesday, according to an email from the city.

The test of the alert system, which informs residents of emergencies such as severe weather, gas leaks, and urgent crime activity, will send a recorded voice message to all landlines in the city and a text message to mobile devices and email addresses of residents that have opted into the alert system, the city’s email said.

Next week’s messages are part of the city’s semiannual tests of its alert system, Carlos Eliason, a spokesman for the city, said. The test is helpful for residents to “become familiar with how the system works” and for the city to “troubleshoot issues in the event that there is a real test sent.”

Residents can opt in to the alert system by visiting www.sacramento-alert.org and entering contact information and preferred mode of communication. Residents must opt in before next Tuesday to receive the test alert and all future alerts.