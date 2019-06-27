See photos from Tara O’Sullivan’s memorial service

Police officers wait in line to enter slain Sacramento police Officer Tara O’Sullivan’s memorial service at Bayside Church Adventure Campus on Thursday, June 27, 2019.
Daniel Kim
dkim@sacbee.com
El Dorado County Sheriff’s deputy K. Prescott stands at attention as she waits to enter the memorial service for slain Sacramento Police Officer Tara O’Sullivan at Bayside Church Adventure Campus on Thursday, June 27, 2019.
Daniel Kim
dkim@sacbee.com
Recruits from Sacramento County walk in line to enter the memorial service for slain Sacramento police Officer Tara O’Sullivan at Bayside Church Adventure Campus, Thursday, June 27, 2019.
Daniel Kim
dkim@sacbee.com
Sacramento police Sgt. David Nasca shakes the hand of Sacramento County Regional Parks Sgt. Elmer Marzan as he enters the memorial service for slain Officer Tara O’Sullivan’s at Bayside Church Adventure Campus, Thursday, June 27, 2019.
Daniel Kim
dkim@sacbee.com
Law enforcement officers salute the hearse carrying the casket of Sacramento Police Officer Tara O’Sullivan to the Bayside Adventure Church for memorial services in Roseville, Calif., Thursday, June 27, 2019. O’Sullivan was shot and killed last week responding to a domestic violence call. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Rich Pedroncelli
AP
Denis O’ Sullivan, left, and his wife, Kelley, second from left, follow the flag draped casket of their daughter Sacramento Police Officer Tara O’Sullivan into the Bayside Church, Adventure Campus in Roseville, Calif., for a memorial service, Thursday, June 27, 2019. O’Sullivan was shot and killed last week responding to a domestic violence call. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Rich Pedroncelli
AP
The flag draped casket of Sacramento Police Officer Tara O’Sullivan is carried into the Bayside Adventure Church for memorial services in Roseville, Calif., Thursday, June 27, 2019. O’Sullivan was shot and killed last week responding to a domestic violence call. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Rich Pedroncelli
AP
Jen Kennedy, Tara O’Sullivan’s photo teacher at College Park High School in Pleasant Hill, tears up while waiting outside of the slain Sacramento police officer’s memorial service at Bayside Church Adventure Campus, Thursday, June 27, 2019.
Daniel Kim
dkim@sacbee.com