‘Loved dearly by everyone’: Employee killed in Galt industrial accident identified

A man killed Wednesday in an industrial accident at a Galt waste management center has been identified.

Leopoldo Ramos, 56, of Galt has been identified by the Sacramento County coroner’s office as the man killed Wednesday morning at the Galt headquarters for Cal-Waste Recovery Systems, an incident that the Galt Police Department said involved the driver of a loader backing up, striking and killing another employee whom he did not see.

Cal-Waste said in a Facebook post Thursday that Ramos was a maintenance supervisor at the location.

“He was loved dearly by everyone at our company,” the post said. “Presently, Cal-Waste is conducting an investigation and cooperating with Cal OSHA Authorities.”

The Galt Police Department said it is not providing further details on the incident at this time.