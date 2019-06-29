Small grass fire sparks near Sacramento Railyards along I-5, causing traffic slowdowns

A grass fire burning along Jibboom and Railroad streets in downtown Sacramento pushed considerable smoke onto both lanes of Interstate 5 on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Caltrans

A small grass fire near the Sacramento Railyards close to Interstate Highway 5 sparked Saturday afternoon, causing slowdowns as cars struggled to pass through the smoke.

Sacramento Fire Department responded to the grass fire, which sparked near the intersection of Jibboom Street and Railyards Boulevard, north of the I Street Bridge.

The fire just south of the confluence of the American and Sacramento rivers was contained and extinguished by 1 p.m., according to fire department spokesman Capt. Keith Wade.

As of 1 p.m., traffic was backed up along the southbound I-5 highway up to West El Camino Avenue, according to Caltrans live cameras, with cars moving less than 15 miles an hour.