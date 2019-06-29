Highway 89 blocked at Alpine Meadows after motorcycle and vehicle collide

Highway 89 is blocked in both directions at Alpine Meadows due to a motorcycle and vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. California Department of Transportation

Highway 89 is currently closed in both directions at Alpine Meadows near Lake Tahoe after motorcycle and vehicle collided Saturday afternoon, Caltrans said.

The California Department of Transportation tweeted at 3:01 p.m. about the incident. Traffic cams at the intersection of Alpine Meadows Blvd and Highway 89 show a long line of cars waiting on the road. There is currently no estimated time of operation.

An air ambulance is en route, Caltrans said at 3:06 p.m.