I-80 reopens after fatal motorcycle crash near Cap City Freeway, CHP says

California traffic getting you down? Here are some ways people want to fix it. California is infamous for its traffic congestion. Here are a few ideas people have to try and fix the problem. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK California is infamous for its traffic congestion. Here are a few ideas people have to try and fix the problem.

A fatal multi-vehicle crash blocked multiple lanes of westbound Interstate 80 near the Capital City Freeway split for several hours Monday morning, according to California Highway Patrol.

The collision involved a motorcycle and four other vehicles, and was reported just before 5 a.m., according to CHP’s incident log. One person has died, CHP’s North Sacramento office and CHP Valley Division said in social media posts.

The crash initially closed four of I-80’s five lanes as authorities investigated the fatal collision. Lanes gradually reopened, with all lanes back open just after 8 a.m. Significant delays were anticipated and commuters were urged to use alternate routes.

No other details were immediately available regarding the circumstances of the crash.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The identity of the deceased will be released by the coroner’s office pending notification of family.