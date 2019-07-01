Girl killed, 5 injured in 5-car collision involving texting driver on Highway 99, CHP says

A girl was killed and five people were injured in a five-car collision Sunday afternoon on Highway 99 north of Yuba City, California Highway Patrol said.

A girl was killed and five other people were injured in a series of collisions Sunday afternoon on Highway 99, reportedly beginning with a driver who was texting, according to California Highway Patrol.

Five vehicles with a total of eight occupants were involved in a series of crashes starting just before 4:30 p.m. near Clark Road, between Yuba City and Live Oak, CHP’s Yuba-Sutter office said in a news release.

The initial crash occurred when a 2008 Ford F-250 truck heading south on Highway 99 rear-ended a 1999 Acura Integra driven by a 31-year-old Yuba City woman, the news release said.

Due to traffic on the two-lane highway, the Acura was traveling about 15 mph. The driver of the Ford pickup truck was reportedly texting and failed to notice the slow-moving traffic, CHP said.

A juvenile passenger in the Acura was ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries, according to CHP’s news release. She was identified only as a Wheatland resident.

The Acura’s driver was transported to Enloe Medical Center and another adult passenger was transported to UC Davis Medical Center, both with unspecified major injuries, according to CHP’s collision report.

Following the initial collision, the Ford also struck a 2008 Honda CRV directly in front of the Acura, according to the collision report. This collision launched the Ford into the air, and it rolled over and ejected the truck’s driver before landing on its roof. The driver of the Honda, its sole occupant, was uninjured.

The Ford driver, a 24-year-old Live Oak man, was transported to Rideout Hospital with moderate injuries.

Both the Ford and the Acura came to rest in the northbound lane of traffic. Two additional vehicles traveling northbound were unable to avoid the initial crash scene and struck those two cars, CHP said. One driver and one passenger in the first northbound car suffered minor injuries; the driver and only occupant of the final involved vehicle was uninjured.

CHP’s collision report notes that the Ford driver and the girl who was killed, both of whom were ejected, were not wearing seat belts.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be a factor in the collisions, which remain under ongoing investigation, CHP said.

The deceased victim will be identified by the coroner’s office pending notification of family.

As of Sunday evening, no arrests had been made by CHP in relation to the incident.

