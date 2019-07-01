Major injuries in big-rig collision on Highway 12 near Rio Vista Bridge, authorities say

Emergency personnel are responding to a major injury collision involving two big rigs and two other vehicles Monday morning near the Rio Vista Bridge, according to California Highway Patrol.

Emergency personnel are responding to a major injury collision involving two big rigs and two other vehicles Monday morning on Highway 12 east of the Rio Vista Bridge, according to California Highway Patrol and the Rio Vista Fire Department

The incident was reported just after 9:30 a.m. on Highway 12 east of Highway 160. One involved vehicle was stuck under a big-rig trailer, and one pickup truck was overturned, according to CHP’s traffic incident log.

A “mass casualty incident” has been declared for the collision, the Rio Vista Fire Department said in social media posts about 10:15 a.m. All lanes are closed in both directions, the fire department said.

Major injuries have been reported, according to CHP’s log, but it was not clear how many individuals were involved or hurt.

The collision has closed all lanes of Highway 12 at Jackson Slough Road, where an air ambulance helicopter was landing as of about 10 a.m., with no estimated time of reopening, according to CHP’s log. Ground ambulances and tow trucks were also dispatched.

No other details were immediately available.