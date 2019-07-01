2-acre grass fire contained after burning Sloughhouse outbuilding, officials say

Vegetation fire damages outbuilding in Sloughhouse Crews with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District contained a grass fire that grew to 2 acres in Sloughhouse, damaging an outbuilding. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Crews with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District contained a grass fire that grew to 2 acres in Sloughhouse, damaging an outbuilding.

Firefighters contained a vegetation fire that spread to and damaged an outbuilding structure in the Sloughhouse area Monday morning, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said in tweets.

The fire grew to about 2 acres before it was contained by 11:15 a.m., according to Metro Fire. It ignited about 10:30 a.m. near residences on Cresthill Drive, south of Highway 16 between Grant Line and Sloughhouse roads in east Sacramento County.

Video posted by Metro Fire to social media shows that a shed became involved in the grass fire, with its walls charred and smoke seen billowing out of its doors and windows.

Fire engines, water tankers and a helicopter were dispatched to the scene.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW