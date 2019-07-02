Local
Stockton man killed in Saturday crash on I-5 identified, was driving ‘dangerously,’ CHP says
A Stockton man has been identified as the victim killed in a one-vehicle crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 5 in south Sacramento County, according to the coroner’s office and California Highway Patrol.
The man, identified by the coroner as Fernando Miranda Soriano, 21, was pronounced dead by Cosumnes Community Services District Fire Department personnel just after 4:10 a.m. Saturday near the Twin Cities Road exit of southbound I-5, CHP’s South Sacramento office said in a news release.
Soriano’s was driving “at a high rate of speed and passing other vehicles dangerously” before losing control, veering off the roadway and traveling down an embankment, the news release said based on a witness report to CHP.
The vehicle, a Toyota, started to overturn and the driver was ejected, sustaining fatal injuries, CHP’s news release said.
