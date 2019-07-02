Stockton man killed in Saturday crash on I-5 identified, was driving ‘dangerously,’ CHP says

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A Stockton man has been identified as the victim killed in a one-vehicle crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 5 in south Sacramento County, according to the coroner’s office and California Highway Patrol.

The man, identified by the coroner as Fernando Miranda Soriano, 21, was pronounced dead by Cosumnes Community Services District Fire Department personnel just after 4:10 a.m. Saturday near the Twin Cities Road exit of southbound I-5, CHP’s South Sacramento office said in a news release.

Soriano’s was driving “at a high rate of speed and passing other vehicles dangerously” before losing control, veering off the roadway and traveling down an embankment, the news release said based on a witness report to CHP.

The vehicle, a Toyota, started to overturn and the driver was ejected, sustaining fatal injuries, CHP’s news release said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW