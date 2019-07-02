Local
Power restored after 8,000 affected by outage in Land Park, Florin. Car hit pole, SMUD says
What utility crews are doing to restore the power
An outage Tuesday morning cut power to more than 8,000 SMUD customers across several neighborhoods in Sacramento, but power was fully restored within about a half-hour, the utility reported.
The unplanned outage was reported in south Sacramento and the Florin area, according to a tweet by SMUD just after 11:10 a.m.
At 11:43 a.m., SMUD said in a tweet that power had been fully restored and that the outage was caused by a vehicle striking a pole.
Street signals had appeared to lose power in midtown Sacramento, and SMUD’s outage map showed power lost in Land Park.
In May, SMUD pleaded multiple times via Twitter for locals to stop crashing their cars into its power poles, after a particularly bad 36-hour period in which three poles were hit.
Comments