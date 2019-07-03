Overturned semi-truck blocks ramps at I-5 and I-80 junction in Sacramento

An overturned semi-truck is blocking traffic near the junction of Interstate 5 and Interstate 80 in north Sacramento on Wednesday evening. California Department of Transportation

An overturned semi-truck is blocking traffic near the junction of Interstate 5 and Interstate 80 in north Sacramento, Caltrans said Wednesday evening.

The I-5 southbound to I-80 eastbound ramp is blocked as well as the I-80 eastbound to I-5 northbound ramp, the California Department of Transportation said in a tweet at 6:27 p.m.

Caltrans recommends that motorists take alternate routes if possible, and said there is currently no estimated time of operation.