Elk Grove power outage leaves 5,000 in the dark on July Fourth

A power outage struck Elk Grove at 8:46 a.m. on July Fourth due to a car damaging electrical equipment. The damage has left 5,206 customers without power, according to the Sacramento Municipal Utility District.

Earlier in the morning, as many as 11,348 customers were without power. The outage was reported by 562 customers.

According to SMUD, estimated restoration time is 9:50 am.

To report an outage, visit smud.org/outages or call 1-888-456-7683, and turn off all electrical appliances and lights, leaving one light that crews can see from the street. That will help alert the crews to when things are back to normal, and help prevent a power surge.

