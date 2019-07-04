Local
Looking for a free State Fair ticket? Want to drive a Tesla? You’re in luck
If you want to attend the California State Fair for free, consider showing up to the Arden Fair mall July 11-13 and signing up to test drive a Tesla.
SMUD is giving out free state fair tickets to drivers ages 21 and older who test drive one of several plug-in electric vehicles in an effort to encourage “clean mobility in the Sacramento region,” according to a news release. Cars manufactured by BMW, Jaguar, Nissan, Chevrolet, Toyota and Tesla will be available.
The state fair starts July 12 and runs through July 28.
Looking to test drive an electric car? Here’s what SMUD wants you to know before you arrive:
- The event runs July 11-13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Meet at the Arden Fair southwest parking lot, by Sears and Forever 21
- Participants must be at least 21 and present a valid driver’s license
- Afterward, you’ll receive a ticket to the state fair
