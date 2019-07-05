July 4th grass fire threatened homes in Folsom before containment, authorities say

See part of the aggressive attack on Folsom fire along American River A grass fire that threatened several homes near the American River Parkway in Folsom was extinguished July 4, 2019,, authorities said. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A grass fire that threatened several homes near the American River Parkway in Folsom was extinguished July 4, 2019,, authorities said.

A grass fire that threatened several homes near the American River Parkway in Folsom was extinguished Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Firefighters were dispatched just before 2:45 p.m. on the Fourth of July to the field behind Young Wo Circle, where the fire was growing at a moderate rate and threatening homes at the end of that circle, Folsom Fire Department said in a news release and a tweet.

Crews with the Folsom Fire Department and Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District launched an “aggressive attack,” including six fire engines and a helicopter, which stopped forward progress at 1 acre, according to the news release.

No homes were damaged and no injuries were reported, the Folsom Fire Department said. Spread of the blaze was halted within 40 minutes, but crews stayed at the scene for about four hours to extinguish hot spots.

The fire’s cause is under investigation by California State Parks, due to its proximity to Folsom Lake State Recreation Area.