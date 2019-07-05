Fire at Natomas Park home burns out garage, displaces 4 people, officials say

Sparks fly: Sacramento firefighters power saw garage as fire displaces family An overnight fire on July 5, 2019, at a residence in Natomas Park displaced four people before being extinguished, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. The fire was held to the home’s garage, and is being investigated. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An overnight fire on July 5, 2019, at a residence in Natomas Park displaced four people before being extinguished, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. The fire was held to the home’s garage, and is being investigated.

An overnight fire at a residence in Natomas Park displaced four people before being extinguished, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

Crews responded just before 1 a.m. Friday to the 1700 block of Irongate Way, where a fire had ignited inside a garage, the Sacramento Fire Department said in a tweet.

A video posted of the fire shows smoke billowing out of the garage door’s windows and flames appearing along the side of the house, but firefighters reported that the blaze was held to the garage.

The video shows personnel cutting open the garage door with a power saw.

Two adults and two children were displaced by the fire, according to the tweet.

The fire is being investigated.