Pedestrian killed crossing Highway 50 near I-80 split in West Sacramento, CHP says

A pedestrian was killed early Friday morning while attempting to cross Highway 50 in West Sacramento, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The man was walking across eastbound lanes of Highway 50 just east of the Interstate 80 split at about 4:45 a.m. when he was struck by multiple vehicles and fatally injured, CHP’s Woodland office said in a news release.

Several vehicles stopped at the scene and gave statements to the CHP, which continues to investigate the incident. No arrests have been made, and drugs and alcohol are not suspected as factors, according to the news release.

The CHP’s collision report lists four drivers, with one vehicle being identified as a semi-truck and another as a box truck. Those vehicles’ exact role in the incident was not clear.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Yolo County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.

Anyone with additional information regarding the collision is urged to contact CHP Woodland at 530-662-4685.

