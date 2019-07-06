Are you prepared for an earthquake? Here’s how easy it is to make an emergency kit

Here’s how to make your own earthquake emergency kit Here's how to build your own earthquake preparedness kit. You'll need 45 minutes and about $100. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here's how to build your own earthquake preparedness kit. You'll need 45 minutes and about $100.

After Ridgecrest was hit with two major earthquakes over the Fourth of July weekend, scientists say to expect more to come.

The American Red Cross recommends having enough food, water and other supplies to last at least three days in the event of an emergency evacuation.

Lucy Jones, a seismologist at the California Institute of Technology and a former science adviser at USGS, said at a news conference Friday night that more strong earthquakes in this series of quakes were likely to happen in the next week. She and others scientists predict the chances of another quake over magnitude 6 next week to be 50 percent.

The Sacramento Bee procured the following earthquake emergency kit with items purchased at a Sacramento retail store.

Here is the full list of items recommended by the American Red Cross: