Motorcyclist dies after hitting tree along Hwy. 50 in Placerville at nearly 80 mph, CHP says

A motorcyclist died early Saturday morning after traveling down an embankment and hitting a tree along Highway 50 in Placerville, the California Highway Patrol said.

The victim, identified as a 32-year-old Orangevale man, was driving a 2006 Honda motorcycle at a speed of about 80 mph at about 12:05 a.m. Saturday, when he veered off the right side of westbound Highway 50 near Placerville Drive, the CHP’s Placerville office said Monday in a news release.

The motorcycle continued across the Placerville Drive on-ramp’s median, then struck a tree. The rider suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the news release.

The incident remains under investigation, and it has not been determined whether alcohol or drugs played a factor, CHP authorities said.

Identification of the victim will be handled by the El Dorado County Coroner’s Office.