Sacramento International Airport just got this posh new lounge. It’ll cost you $45.

Luxury lounges, upscale retail, specialty food coming to SMF

Flight delayed? Not good.

But starting today at Sacramento International Airport, fliers who want to pay a bit will have not one but two private lounges to hang out in, serving food from the chef at Hawks Provisions + Public House.

The new Escape lounges, one at each terminal at SMF, are part of an effort by airport officials to make the flying experience – at least the airport part of it – more fun and a bit more upscale.

Sacramento airport executive Cindy Nichol said the upgrades reflect a trend at airports: At a time when plane cabins feel like cattle cars and security lines are a nuisance, airports are striving to make their terminals relaxing, fun and “experiential.”





“We’re looking to delight our passengers,” Nichol said. “The airport will have a strong sense of place. That is part of our vision – to keep up with the times and offer things that are going to intrigue people.”

The two new lounges are “common use,” available to passengers on any airline willing to pay a day pass fee of $45. American Express Platinum Card members get complimentary access.

If you make a reservation online at EscapeLounges.com prior to arrival, you get a $5 discount. The fee includes food and non-alcoholic drinks.