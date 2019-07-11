Local

Roads set to close for this Sunday’s Folsom Triathlon

Folsom residents are gearing up for the Folsom Triathlon set for this Sunday July 14.
A number of roads are set to close this weekend for the Folsom Triathlon, which will take place this Sunday. The roads will be closed from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. The race will affect the following roads:

Greenback Lane from Negro Bar to Folsom Auburn Road,

Folsom Boulevard from Greenback Lane to Iron Point Road,

Iron Point Road from Folsom Boulevard to Prairie City Road,

Prairie City Road to Iron Point Road to White Rock Road,

White Rock Road from Prairie City Road to E. Bidwell Street,

Bidwell Street from White Rock Road to Mangini Parkway,

Mangini Parkway from E. Bidwell Street to Placerville Road,

Placerville Road from Mangini Parkway to the Highway 50 overpass.

