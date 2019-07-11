Roads set to close for this Sunday’s Folsom Triathlon

Folsom residents are gearing up for the Folsom Triathlon set for this Sunday July 14. Paul Kitagaki Jr.

A number of roads are set to close this weekend for the Folsom Triathlon, which will take place this Sunday. The roads will be closed from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. The race will affect the following roads:

▪ Greenback Lane from Negro Bar to Folsom Auburn Road,

▪ Folsom Boulevard from Greenback Lane to Iron Point Road,

▪ Iron Point Road from Folsom Boulevard to Prairie City Road,

▪ Prairie City Road to Iron Point Road to White Rock Road,

▪ White Rock Road from Prairie City Road to E. Bidwell Street,

▪ Bidwell Street from White Rock Road to Mangini Parkway,

▪ Mangini Parkway from E. Bidwell Street to Placerville Road,

▪ Placerville Road from Mangini Parkway to the Highway 50 overpass.