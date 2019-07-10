Rancho Cordova company sues Sacramento, claiming city owes it more than $500,000

A Rancho Cordova company is suing the city of Sacramento for breach of contract, claiming the city owes it more than $500,000.

The city in 2016 hired 3D Datacom to build a new surveillance system for a water system for $568,433, according to the lawsuit filed last week in Sacramento Superior Court.

The project was set to take 90 days, but during that time, the city changed the scope of work in the contract, the lawsuit alleged. The city “failed to grant sufficient time for the completion of the work, and failed to fully compensate 3D for changed scope of work,” the lawsuit alleged.

The city now owes the company an additional $516,529, the lawsuit alleged.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The city declined comment because it does not comment on pending litigation, city spokesman Tim Swanson said.