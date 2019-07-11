17-acre vegetation fire contained Wednesday evening in Vineyard, Metro Fire says

Firefighters contained a 17-acre vegetation fire in the Vineyard area Wednesday evening, with no structures reportedly damaged. The fire started near Calvine Road around 7:30 p.m.

The fire spread quickly from a quarter-acre to more than 10 acres within minutes of its initial reporting at about 7:30 p.m., Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said in tweets. The fire started near Calvine Road.

Though Metro Fire reported that the fire did not pose a direct threat to structures, “fences dividing properties (were) making access and creating a fire line difficult,” the department tweeted.

The Cosumnes Community Services District Fire Department Fire District and the Wilton Fire Protection District assisted in fighting the grass fire, which was contained shortly after 8 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.