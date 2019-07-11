Local
Big rig collision on 16th Street stalls traffic in downtown Sacramento
This is a developing story; check with sacbee.com for updates
Traffic leaving downtown Sacramento via 16th street is backed up on Thursday afternoon due to a stalled big rig.
The incident happened before 3 p.m. on the northbound thoroughfare at Sproule Avenue. The accident involved a big rig and a fellow vehicle.
Sacramento Police are on scene processing the collision.
Motorists leaving downtown to access Highway 160 and connect to the Capital City Freeway should expect delays.
