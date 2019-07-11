Big rig collision on 16th Street stalls traffic in downtown Sacramento

Police attend to an accident at 16th Street and Sproule Avenue on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Public Safety News

Traffic leaving downtown Sacramento via 16th street is backed up on Thursday afternoon due to a stalled big rig.

The incident happened before 3 p.m. on the northbound thoroughfare at Sproule Avenue. The accident involved a big rig and a fellow vehicle.

Sacramento Police are on scene processing the collision.

Motorists leaving downtown to access Highway 160 and connect to the Capital City Freeway should expect delays.